Police: 10-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot, Uncle Wounded In NYC

A 10-year-old boy was killed and his 29-year-old uncle was wounded in a shooting in Queens, police said.

The victims were shot as they entered a home in the Far Rockaway section at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a police spokesperson said. Ten-year-old Justin Wallace was shot in the torso, while his uncle was shot in the shoulder.

Both victims were taken to hospitals, police said. The boy was pronounced dead, while the adult victim was in stable condition.

Police have made no arrests.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called Justin’s death “a profound injustice” on Twitter. “His killer will be brought to justice,” the Democratic mayor vowed.

Justin Wallace should be alive right now. He’s dead because of a coward’s act. He had his entire life ahead of him. It’s a profound injustice. His killer will be brought to justice. To his family: your city shares your anger, it shares your sadness. We mourn with you. https://t.co/ZeOmTJM4H9 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 6, 2021

