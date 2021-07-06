2 Critically Hurt When Car Slams Into Bus On Staten Island

A 21-year-old driver and his passenger were critically injured when their speeding BMW crashed into a city a bus on Staten Island, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Richmond Avenue, a police spokesperson said.

The BMW was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when it hit the rear of the bus, the spokesperson said.

The driver and his 19-year-old passenger suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to a hospital, police said. The driver’s injuries were life-threatening, while his passenger was in critical but stable condition, they said.

The driver and two passengers from the bus were treated for minor injuries, police said.

Photos from the scene show the front of the red BMW crumpled from the impact with the bus. The crash is under investigation.

