“Yair Lapid Harmed Fight Against Anti-Semitism On Campuses,” ZOA Says

The outrage at Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s speech “redefining” anti-Semitism as a general phenomenon of hating anyone who is different has grown, with many slamming his speech as “irresponsible.”

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) said that Lapid’s speech harmed their efforts at combatting anti-Semitism.

“As the Foreign Minister of the State of Israel, you delivered a speech that was completely contrary to the interests of the Jewish people,” wrote Dan Illuz, the director of the ZOA’s Israel branch. “You harmed our ability to continue fighting anti-Semitism on campuses and at international forums.

Illuz also accused Lapid of “playing into the hands of haters of Israel while also challenging the uniqueness of anti-Semitism.”

Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman said that Lapid took the state of Israel back years.

“Israel’s Foreign Service has never been entrusted to such an irresponsible person,” he added.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)