Jared Kushner To Launch Investment Firm With Israel Focus

Jared Kushner, former senior Trump adviser, is in the final stages of launching an investment firm and will not be returning to politics in the near future, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Kushner, who served as the chief executive of Kushner Companies in the past, is opening the firm, called Affinity Partners, in the coming months. The firm’s headquarters will be in Miami, where Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump now live.

He is also planning on opening a branch of the firm in Israel to foster business ties between Israel and the Gulf States, India and North Africa.

Kushner has been busy in the past six months writing a book about his experiences in the White House. The book, which is being published by Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, is due to come out in early 2022.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)