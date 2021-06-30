Ivanka Trump Quietly Donates Money For Rescue Efforts In Miami

Ivanka Trump donated money for the rescue efforts at the Champlain Towers collapse site, which is located just minutes away from the home she and her husband Jared Kushner are leasing in Arte Surfside, NBC6 reported.

Trump donated money to purchase food for the volunteers who are working day and night at the scene of the collapse in Surfside.

Trump and Kushner, who were out of town at the time of the collapse, live at 89th Street and Collins Avenue and Champlain Towers is only two blocks away, at 87th.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)