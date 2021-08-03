Petira of HaRav Osher (Oscar) Lemel Ehrenreich ZT”L, Longtime Principal of Bais Yaakov of Boro Park

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Osher (Oscar) Lemel Ehrenreich ZT”L, the Dean of Bais Yaakov of Boro Park for more than sixty years.

Rav Ehrenreich, who was in his nineties, was Niftar today in Maimonides Hospital.

Bais Yaakov of Boro Park has for decades been looked at by countless people as the flagship school for Chinuch Habanos, thanks to the incredible Mesiras Nefesh and dedication by Rav Ehrenreich.

Rav Ehrenreich was an incomparable master Mechanech, known as “the principal of all principals”, to whom Menahalim always looked for advice and help. There are thousands upon thousands of girls whos Chinuch he was responsible for over the decades.

The Levaya will be on Wednesday morning at 11:30AM at Bais Yaakov of Boro Park, 1371 46th Street.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

