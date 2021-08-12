FLATBUSH: 19-Month-Old Boy Dies After Mauling From Dog Inside Home

A 19-month-old boy was killed after being mauled by a dog inside a Brooklyn apartment, police said.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call of a dog attack on a child just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at a building on East 17th Street.

They arrived to find the child bleeding heavily from bites to his neck and shoulder. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The dog, which had been confined to a room before police arrived, was taken to Animal Care and Control.

The Daily News reported the child had been at home only with his two young brothers, ages 9 and 11.

Assistant Chief Michael Kemper of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South told the paper, “It’s horrible and you can imagine the responding officers, what they encountered.”

He added, “It’s a terrible situation for them and certainly for the family that’s affected by this tragedy.”

(AP)