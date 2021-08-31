KOSEL: Maintenance Work Begins On Precarious Mughrabi Bridge

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation on Sunday announced it has begun maintenance work on the Mughrabi Bridge, which has been deemed unsafe.

Structural engineers have warned that the bridge, the only entrance to Har Habayis for Jews and tourists, is in imminent danger of collapse.

The foundation’s statement said that the work, which is being overseen by engineers, will last for several days, during which part of the women’s section will be closed.

Days after the Meron disaster in May, a municipal engineer hired by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation inspected the Mughrabi Bridge. Citing its poor condition, he urged its immediate replacement and authorized its use only until September.

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan Nahoum sent a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennet last month warning of the bridges’ precarious state and noting that the experts’ warnings for the past 17 years have been ignored. Nahoum emphasized that the bridge is above the women’s section at the Kosel and “despite the danger, despite the warnings, nothing has been done so far and thousands of worshipers could be injured as a result of the collapse of the bridge.” Also last month, Likud MK Miri Regev submitted a proposal to the Knesset stating that the writing is on the wall for the Mughrabi Bridge and construction work must begin immediately. “In light of the tragic disasters at Mount Meron and Givat Ze’ev, we must not wait another moment to dismantle that bridge,” she wrote. “The blood will be on the hands of everyone who remained silent.”

The issue of the bridge is a delicate one as discussions of any changes to the status quo regarding Har HaBayis immediately kindles angry reactions from Jordan and the Palestinians and the spread of propaganda about “Israel’s takeover of Har HaBayis.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)