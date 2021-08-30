After Returning From US, Gerrer Rebbe Tests Positive For COVID

The Gerrer Rebbe tested positive for the coronavirus ten days after he received the third vaccine in the United States.
In the wake of his diagnosis, the Rebbe stayed home on Monday morning and Selichos were recited without him at the Gerrer Beis Medrash. Also, the Rebbe’s kabbalas kahal ahead of the Yamim Noraim that was scheduled for this week was canceled.
The Rebbe is reported to be feeling well.
The Rebbe returned from the States last week after spending several weeks in the States with his chassidim and celebrating the wedding of his granddaughter.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
3 shots and he still got covid. Genius infectious disease experts, I invite you to get off your high horse, and explain very simply how your science stands in the face of clear cut proof, that the vaccines are garbage.
Yes, I am questioning your AUTHORITY!
So let’s get this straight.
The Rebbe shlita was doing fine. 10 days after the 3rd shot he got Covid.
Same thing seems to have happened to Reb Osher Arielly shlita.
And those are just two high profile cases reported recently. But it seems to have happened to many politicians as well here in the United States. Then they go on the news telling everyone how much worse it would have been if they didn’t take the 3rd shot. (Like they know that as a fact. My case wasn’t any worse without any shots!)
So maybe somebody should wake up an realize that maybe, just maybe the third shot is actually causing the Covid. Or at least they should realize the benefit is minimal when so may people are getting it after the shot. According to what they were saying until now, two shots are already enough to keep the following infection mild.
He should have a refuah shelamah. Was everyone at the simchas last week (at various location) tested or required to be vaccinated since there didn’t seem to be many masks worn or social distancing practiced.