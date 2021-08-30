After Returning From US, Gerrer Rebbe Tests Positive For COVID

The Gerrer Rebbe tested positive for the coronavirus ten days after he received the third vaccine in the United States.

In the wake of his diagnosis, the Rebbe stayed home on Monday morning and Selichos were recited without him at the Gerrer Beis Medrash. Also, the Rebbe’s kabbalas kahal ahead of the Yamim Noraim that was scheduled for this week was canceled.

The Rebbe is reported to be feeling well.

The Rebbe returned from the States last week after spending several weeks in the States with his chassidim and celebrating the wedding of his granddaughter.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)