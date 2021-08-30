Become a Graphic Designer, Web Designer, Interior Designer, Video Editor, & More!

Creative Industries Are Booming!

Did you know that TTI Careers is the number one place to learn the skills you need to enter both creative and technical fields? TTI has long been known to be the source that connects the frum community to higher education, partnering with universities to offer programs in a variety of fields for the Orthodox community.

Whereas in previous eras one had to become a doctor, lawyer, or accountant to make a good living, today one can become extremely successful in a creative field.



TTI launched Careers seven years ago to give SERIOUS creatives the opportunity to invest heavily in their training so that once they graduate, they catapult into their field of choice, rising to the top.

Register NOW and take the next step towards your career.

Call 877-RING-TTI

Email [email protected]