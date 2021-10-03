NY Man Arrested After Inquiry Into Forged Vaccination Card

A New York man has been arrested after authorities said he provided a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to his employer.
New York State Police said the 24-year-old from Eaton, New York, was booked with second-degree possession of a forged instrument — a felony.
The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the state health department’s Vaccination Complaint Investigation Team, which had been contacted by a private company in Marcy, New York, state police said in a news release.
(AP)
