Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 2:17: Interview with R’ Eli Stefansky

R’ Eli Stefansky’s journey to becoming one of the world’s most well-known Daf Yomi maggidei shiur has been anything but typical. He is the president of Prime Quest Management, but, as he tells us, he spends little time on his business and almost all his time on his Daf Yomi shiur and learning Torah. He describes himself as a “regular guy” like anyone else, but his “8 Minute Daf” chazarah videos and his daily Daf Yomi shiur have gained a massive following and are now watched and heard by thousands of people all over the globe each day.

In this compelling Inside ArtScroll episode, learn about Eli’s fascinating upbringing, why he abruptly left American life to live in Eretz Yisroel, how he’s benefitted from ArtScroll and the Schottenstein Talmud, and why one of his passions is to get people to learn as much Torah as possible.

Watch all Inside ArtScroll episodes at: Inside.Artscroll.com.

TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OF THE INTERVIEW, CLICK ON THE PODCAST PLATFORM YOU WANT:

Spotify

Apple Podcast

Podbean

Tune-In

Stitcher

Or

Podcast.ArtScroll.com

Inside ArtScroll is also available on TorahAnytime.com.