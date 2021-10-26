Official: Missouri Lyft Driver Pulled Gun Over Mask Request

A St. Louis County councilwoman has accused a Lyft driver of pulling a gun on her husband when he asked the driver to wear a mask, and police are now investigating.

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy made the allegation in a tweet Monday directed at Lyft saying, “one of your drivers just cocked a gun on my husband when he asked him to wear a mask (which is your policy).”

Clancy said her husband was on his way to the airport in St. Louis early Monday morning and missed his flight to New York City because the driver canceled the trip. The incident was reported to police, but Clancy said that she and her husband were unable to provide police with the driver’s name or other information because the driver erased records of the transaction in the Lyft phone app when he canceled the trip, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Maplewood Police Acting Chief Lt. Matt Nighbor confirmed that detectives are investigating. He said detectives are in contact with Lyft but did not give the suspected Lyft driver’s name or other details.

A Lyft representative told the Post-Dispatch that the company had barred the driver from the platform and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Lyft policy requires all drivers and passengers to wear a face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(AP)