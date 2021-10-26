Raise the Bar on Business Halachic Compliance at the H3/21 Business Halacha Summit

As a business professional, many known and unknown critical Halachic pitfalls and challenges arise every day. It is critical to have the tools to resolve these difficulties.

THIS DECEMBER! Join hundreds at the H3 Business Halacha Summit and learn how to approach these Halachic questions with confidence and guidance.

At the 2021 Business Halacha Summit, participants will spend 24 hours pursuing true professional excellence. Participants will also have the opportunity to enhance Halachic standards in the workplace, while discovering straightforward solutions and precise strategies for the challenges that come across daily.

The value participants receive is immense! With opportunities for applicable and personalized guidance, 1-on-1 appointments with leading Halachic experts, concurrent Halachic sessions, Q&A Sessions, and a team of Poskim and attorneys available for shailos and shtaros, the H3 Business Halacha Summit is something every Jewish business professional can’t afford to miss.

LNHA, CPE, and CLE credits are available, as well.

Along with the hundreds of other like-minded attendees in over 20 industries, participants will be able to build valuable connections and network with other leaders in their field. Additionally, a professionals’ gala dinner offers a chance to take advantage of industry specific networking.

This year’s H3 Business Halacha Summit will take place December 22-23, 2021 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, 1551 N. Thoreau Dr N, Schaumburg, IL 60173 (minutes away from O’Hare International Airport).

For general information: 773.754.3130 or [email protected]

For credit information: [email protected]

For sponsorship opportunities: 773.754.3130

