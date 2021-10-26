NYPD: Man Shot In Leg On Subway Train In Robbery Attempt

A man riding a subway train in Manhattan was shot in the leg during Monday evening’s rush hour in an attempted robbery, police said, and the suspect fled the scene.

The New York Police Department said the man was sitting in a northbound N train just before 5 p.m. when another man armed with a gun approached and demanded his cell phone.

Police said the man with the gun fired when the first man did not give over his phone quickly enough, hitting the 42-year-old victim in his leg.

The train entered into the Union Square station, where the suspect fled onto the platform and exited the train station, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.

