DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Crazed Customer Lobs Molotov Cocktail at Brooklyn Deli Employees [VIDEOS]

Must have been a really bad sandwich.

Footage released by the FDNY Sunday night shows an irate customer lobbing a Molotov cocktail into a deli at 496 Nostrand Avenue, in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, following an argument with the food establishment’s staff.

Footage from the incident appears to show the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Joel Mangal, lighting the Molotov cocktail – an improvised incendiary device – and tossing it through the deli’s front door, where it struck a display case and exploded.

Mangal then allegedly attempted to lob a second Molotov cocktail into the store but was blocked by a passerby who knocked the explosive from his hand.

The suspect then attempted to flee but was chased down by one of the deli’s employees. The maniac was then arrested by FDNY Fire Marshals and slapped with a litany of charges, including arson, assault, reckless, endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

Fire crews were thankfully able to quickly extinguish the flames and provided medical treatment to one deli employee who suffered non-life-threatening-injuries in the explosive attack.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro in a statement. “The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device.”

{YWN World Headquarters – NYC}