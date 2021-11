Intensive searchers are underway for an Israeli man who was swept away in a waterfall in Mexico on Wednesday.

The hiker has been identified as Yanai Rimon, 25, of Sderot.

Rimon was hiking with a friend near the Guatemalan border when he fell into a river from a height of five meters and was swept away in a strong current and then into a waterfall.

Israeli diplomats in Mexico are assisting in the search and updating the family.

