SECOND TIME IN THREE WEEKS! Stamford Hill Silver Store Struck by Burglars Again [SEE THE VIDEOS]

For the second time in three weeks, a silver store in Stamford Hill has been the victim of a professional burglary.

Security footage provided to YWN by Shomrim shows the same vehicle used in the last robbery driving up to Joseph’s Silver Store on Stamford Hill Road in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Several thieves then exited the vehicle and used a heavy saw to cut through a metal security gate covering the storefront in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

After breaking in, the perps began filling up bags with expensive silver products before dashing to their car and leaving the scene of the crime. The entire burglary lasted barely four minutes.

The same silver store was the victim of a burglary just three weeks ago by the same criminals.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)