SHOCK POLL: Biden Approval Drops to 36%

President Joe Biden’s popularity has hit a stunning new low, dropping to a measly 36%, with 53% disapproving of his job performance, in a new Quinnipiac poll.

The survey was bad news all around for Biden and his fellow Democrats. It found that 68% of Americans have changed their spending habits due to crushing inflation, a plurality of voters – including a plurality of independents – want to see a Republican-controlled Congress after next year’s midterm elections, and a majority of Americans think the Democratic Party has moved too far to the left.

Biden also received his worst grades ever on four separate issues.

On his response to Covid-19, 50% now disapprove of him; on climate change, 48% disapprove; 59% disapprove of his handling of the economy; and 55% think he’s doing a bad job on foreign policy.

“This poll is a terrible indicator for Biden and Democrats in general,” a political analyst noted.

“On issue after issue, Biden and his colleagues are losing the trust of the American voter. They had better turn it around fast, or the 2022 midterms are going to be a bloodbath.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)