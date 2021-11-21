Iranian Suicide Drone Attacks Were Retaliation for Israeli Strikes in Syria

American and Israeli officials are saying that an Iranian drone attack on a US base in Syria last month was retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Iranian interests in Syria.

A US military official told the New York Times that five suicide drones were launched at the al-Tanf base on October 20th, and were loaded with shrapnel and ball bearings with “a clear intent to kill.”

Two of the suicide drones exploded but didn’t cause any damage or injuries, while the three others failed to detonate, allowing military officials to study them, who determined that they used the same technology utilized by Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

There are approximately 200 US troops at the al-Tanf based, there to help train Syrian forces to counter ISIS militants in the region, but most were evacuated prior to the attack after the US was tipped off by Israeli intelligence.

The US responded to the attack by slapping new sanctions on two senior members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as two companies that supply lethal drones and other materials to terrorist groups in the Middle East.

