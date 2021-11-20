What Did The Spy In Gantz’s Home Demand From Iran?

Omri Goren, the cleaner who took advantage of his work in Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s home to offer intelligence information to Iran, demanded only $7,000 in exchange for his spy work.

There has been an uproar in the Shin Bet about how Goren, who has an extensive criminal record, including two bank robberies, was approved for work in Gantz’s home.

Goren was privately hired by Gantz before he became defense minister and the Shin Bet apparently never investigated his background.

A Channel 12 News report said that “heads may roll” at the Shin Bet over the incident.

The Shin Bet announced on Thursday that in the wake of the incident it has established a committee to examine how background checks are performed for workers who are in close proximity with senior officials.

זה עמרי גורן, העובד בביתו של גנץ, שנאשם בריגול: התקבל לעבודה למרות שישב בכלא | פרופילhttps://t.co/CNLNpZxqXL@ErelYuval

צילום: יונתן זינדל, פלאש 90 pic.twitter.com/hPP8eRoyg0 — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) November 18, 2021

