HATE IN BROOKLYN: Trio of Teen Delinquents Go On Anti-Semitic Attack Spree in Brooklyn

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force and Shomrim are on a hunt for a a trio of females who have been on an anti-Semitic spree in Brooklyn in recent days, attacking and harassing Jewish children.

The suspects, believed to be in their teens, first attacked a frum 12-year-old boy and his 3-year-old brother as they walked On Skillman Street near DeKalb Ave. in Clinton Hill on Friday shortly after Shabbos began.

One of the suspects slapped the toddler across the face before the perps fled the scene, Shomrim say.

On Sunday, the group of delinquents attacked two frum female siblings, ages 18 and 7, who grabbed the teenage girl by her jacket and dragged her to the ground as the sisters were walking to a store on DeKalb Ave. near Bedford Ave. The 7-year-old was not injured in the incident.

Just minutes later, the teenage louts approached a Jewish 9-year-old boy walking on Skillman St. and slapped him a number of times on the head before fleeing.

The perps said nothing to any of their victims.

