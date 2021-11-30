PORETZ GEDER: Frum Concert In Yerushalayim Devolves into Mixed Dancing Affair

An outcry has erupted over a shocking display of pritzus at a concert held at Binyamei Ha’uma in Yerushalayim on Monday night.

At some point, the concert, performed by well-known frum singer Mordechai Shapiro, devolved into an event with mixed dancing and singing, with nobody at the event appearing to care of do anything about it.

The concert, which had already raised eyebrows over the mixed seating arrangement at the venue, drew immediate condemnation from rabbanim and other frum community leaders, with a number of them calling the event “disgraceful” and a shocking level of poretz geder.

In a letter from Rav Chaim Kanievsky last week, the gadol hador admonished those who make concerts, calling the events a “moshav leitzeim” and saying they can cause tremendous ruchniyusdike damage.

Following the outcry, Mordechai Shapiro said that he was unaware of the mixed dancing occurring during his concert, as he was unable to see the majority of the crowd due to the bright lighting on the stage and dim lighting in the seating area.

Shapiro said that he is working with event managers and production designers to ensure that mixed dancing never occurs again at one of his concerts.

However, videos of the concert posted to the singer’s social media accounts openly feature at least one instance of mixed dancing at the concert, raising doubts over the veracity of his claim to being oblivious to what was happening.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)