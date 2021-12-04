Erev Shabbos Tragedy In Israel: 2 Children Die In Car Accident

A Palestinian made an illegal U-turn into oncoming traffic on Route 465 on Friday, crashing head-on into the car of the Me’oded family, killing six-year-old Tov Ro’i, z’l, and critically injuring his parents and six-year-old sister Halleli, z’l, who was declared dead upon her arrival at the hospital.

The Palestinian driver did not have a driving license and the car model he was driving had been declared unfit for use and had been banned for use on the roads. He and his passenger, aged 19 and 17, died at the scene of the accident.

The Me’oded parents were critically injured and the father is hospitalized in Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah and the mother, who is pregnant, is hospitalized in Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer. Just days ago, the family had moved from the city of Rechovot to the Bruchin yishuv in the Shomron.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Hodayah bas Esther and Yaniv ben Ahuva b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)