STARK WARNING: Trump Says Biden Could Take US to Point of No Return

Former President Donald Trump in an interview predicted that President Joe Biden will be remembered as the worst president in history and as a figure who is threatening our freedoms and imposing socialist ideology in the United States.

“This country has tremendous potential, tremendous, but we’re giving it away, and there’ll be a point where the country can’t come back, and we can never allow that point to be reached,” Trump told Mark Levin on Saturday night.

“If you look, President Obama was very divisive, but people were more quiet about it. They didn’t want to insult him, but he was very divisive. But the Biden administration is far worse. In fact, I noticed the other day where Obama said ‘this is very dangerous’; all of these-you know, what they’ve done. It’s too much for him,” Trump said.

Trump added that even Obama’s advisors are warning that inflation under Biden is spiraling out of control.

“His top economic people are looking at this inflation, and they’re seeing these bills that are being passed for trillions and trillions of dollars where it’s like throwing money out of the window,” he said. “These are Obama people telling Biden people ‘you can’t do this,’ but they push forward anyway.”

Trump warned that the US must return to free enterprise, strong borders and a fair press for the nation not to reach a point of no return.

Ultimately, Biden and his fellow Democrats are going to be taken apart not by Republicans, but by the American electorate, Trump said.

“I think you’re going to see a big, big victory for Republicans in the midterms. I think it’s going to be very hard for them to come back that fast,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)