THE INSANITY CONTINUES: NYC on Cusp of Allowing Non-Citizens to Vote

Not a US citizen? No problem. Cast your vote here.

That’s the message New York City is sending to non-citizen residents of the Big Apple who comprise nearly 1 in 9 of the 7 million voting-age residents of the city.

Under a bill that is quickly nearing approval, non-citizens would be allowed to vote in mayor, city council, and other municipal races.

Noncitizens still wouldn’t be able to vote for president, Congress, or state elections such as those for governor, judges, and legislators.

The measure has broad support in the City Council, and little is left standing in the way of it becoming law. Even Bill de Blasio has questioned whether it’s a good idea, but said he wouldn’t veto it.

Currently, over a dozen communities across the US allow noncitizens to vote, including 11 towns in Maryland and 2 in Vermont. However, none are nearly as big – and as important – as New York City.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)