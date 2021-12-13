NYC Median Rents Soar 22.8% as Rental Market Makes a Comeback

The New York City rental market is making a comeback, evidenced by figures which show that the net effective median rent for Manhattan jumped 16.7% in November as compared to last year, and the net effective median rent for the entire New York City increased by 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In addition to rents soaring, the market share of concessions continued its steep decline, falling at a historic rate for the fourth consecutive month, demonstrating that landlords are finding it less necessary to offer bonuses like free months to entice prospective tenants.

“I think if you peel back the onion, you’re noticing the rental market is so strong because we have a severe inventory shortage,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman said on Thursday. “Inventory shortage pushed up the need for rentals.”

Despite rising rental prices, Durkin says he doesn’t believe that the market will become inaccessible to people.

“New York is still cheaper to live in than San Francisco and in some cases Los Angeles,” he said. “So there’s no ripple effect here on what we’re seeing in New York.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)