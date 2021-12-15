Israel: Doctors Think Child Died Of Flu Complication Rather Than COVID

Doctors at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon think that six-year-old Yosef Naim, z’l, who passed away on Sunday a month after contracting COVID, passed away of a complication of the flu and his death was not related to COVID, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

Naim’s parents, residents of the southern town of Netivot, couldn’t wake up their son on Monday morning. He apparently had passed away in his sleep after suffering from fever and other symptoms for a day or two. Doctors are carrying out an investigation and believe that Naim had been suffering from the flu which caused myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, which led to his death. However, the investigation is not yet complete.

Israel has had a high number of people hospitalized with the flu since the flu season began last month, according to a recent report by the Israel Center for Disease Control (ICDC). Health officials are concerned that fewer people are getting vaccinated for the flu this year due to “vaccine burnout.”

Yosef’s sisters were also suffering from fever, vomiting, and shortness of breath, and his oldest sister, 10, was taken to the hospital the night before his death after suffering a seizure. The other three sisters were hospitalized following Yosef’s tragic death.

As of Tuesday, three sisters are still hospitalized but Baruch Hashem are in good condition.

Yosef’s mother was interviewed by Channel 12 News and spoke with incredible words of emunah right after losing her only son: “Jews don’t ask why. It says in Tehillim למה יאמרו הגוים. Goyim ask why. We ask: ‘For what?’ What were we supposed to take from this, what should we improve?'”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)