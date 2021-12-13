Tragedy In Israel: 6-Yr.-Old Passes Away, 4 Sisters Hospitalized Due To Suspected Post-COVID

A terrible tragedy occurred early Monday morning in the Chareidi community in the southern Israeli town of Netivot when six-year-old Yosef Naim, z’l, couldn’t be woken up from his sleep.

Yosef, z’l, was suffering from a high fever in recent days and apparently lost consciousness overnight Sunday. His parents called for help and paramedics rushed to his home and performed resuscitation techniques for forty minutes before evacuating him to the hospital while continuing resuscitation. His death was determined at the hospital.

The cause for his death is unclear. Yosef, along with his father and siblings, contracted COVID about a month ago and has been suffering from fever and vomiting since.

Yosef’s three sisters have been suffering from the same symptoms and his oldest sister, 10, was hospitalized the night before he passed away after suffering a seizure. In the wake of their brother’s tragic death, Yosef’s three other sisters, ages 2, 4, and 7, were hospitalized as well.

According to a statement from Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, the girls’ condition is mild. The hospital is carrying out tests to determine if the children are suffering from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Yosef’s grandfather told Channel 13 News: “The whole family has been suffering from fever. Last night, some family members were suffering from a high fever and the oldest daughter had a seizure and was evacuated to the hospital. Today I came to the house to visit and my son is yelling that they’re performing resuscitation on Yosef and it turned out that they brought him to the hospital without a pulse.”

Yosef’s father Yehuda told the media: “Hashem gave, Hashem took, Yehi Shem Mevorach. Everything Hashem does is for the good. We were zocheh to raise a neshamah tehorah for six and a half years. We were zocheh to teach him Torah. He loved to learn Torah. We were zocheh to a gift from Hashem, an only son. He was such a tahor child, a tzadik.”

“What tz’ar this is. He didn’t feel well. We brought him medicine to bring down his fever and he didn’t wake up in the morning.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)