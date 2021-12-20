Jumaane Williams Demands NYC School Closures as DeBlasio Resists

Jumaane Williams, New York City’s leftist public advocate, is demanding that schools return to remote learn as the Omicron variant tears through the city.

“NYC schools should go remote starting Mon (should’ve been last week). A no-brainer as we near recess,” Williams tweeted.

“[Mayor Bill de Blasio] ends term proving he’s still willing to take needless risks & hasn’t learned enough lessons,” Williams added. “[Governor Kathy Hochul] should seriously consider the same.”

“My guess is that even will all of the recommendations and insistence that we prepare a viable remote school option for just this type of scenario the Mayor stubbornly still has not. Likely the same across the state. Almost 2 years in there is simply no excuse for that,” Williams went on.

Outgoing Mayor de Blasio has so far remained adamant that he will not be shutting schools down.

“No no no,” de Blasio saud when asked by WNYC’s Brian Lehrer whether he is considering shutting schools. “Don’t fight yesterday’s war… This is not March of 2020. We’re one of the most highly vaccinated places in the United States of America.”

Still, as Covid cases surge in New York City, four schools have been shuttered and another 25 are being investigated for closure.

Students at the four schools that have been closed will return to classrooms after winter break on January 3rd.

“We do not hesitate to take action to keep school communities safe and our multi-layered approach to safety allows us to respond quickly and stop the spread,” said Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer. “All staff at DOE are vaccinated and all students at these schools will have a device to ensure live, continuous learning.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)