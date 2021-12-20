WATCH IT: Trump Calls China President A “Killer”; Says China Should Pay $60 TRILLION For COVID Damages

In a Sunday morning interview on Fox News, former President Donald Trump appeared to say that China is both responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic while simultaneously praising Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

Trump at first said that China must pay for its role in the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which has killed millions across the globe.

“China has to pay, they have to do something,” Trump told interviewer Maria Bartiromo. “They have to pay reparations and China doesn’t have the money to pay those reparations.”

Trump said that, if properly estimated, China would likely owe the world $60 trillion for the damage he says it has caused globally.

“I believe that worldwide, I’m not just talking about the United States, but worldwide – $60 trillion of damage. China doesn’t have $60 trillion, but they have to do something to make up for what they’ve done,” Trump said.

Yet in the same interview, Trump praised China’s leader Xi Jinping, causing Bartiromo – who is a massive Trump supporter – to bristle.

“You know, I had a great relationship with President Xi. I really believe he like me and I liked him, I had a great relationship -” Trump said before Bartiromo cut him off.

“He’s a killer,” Bartiromo said in exasperation.

Trump responded, saying that he agrees Xi “is a killer” but then continued touting his “great relationship” with the Chinese leader.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has had odd relationships with numerous dictators and strongarm leaders across the globe, including China’s Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean dictator and mass murderer Kim Jong Un, with whom Trump said he said he “fell in love” with.

