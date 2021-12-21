Adams Strongly Considering Canceling Inauguration as Covid Cases Spike in NYC

There is an 80% chance that NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams will cancel his upcoming inauguration due to the explosive surge of Covid-19 infections in the city, a source close to the mayor told NBC New York.

When asked about the status of his inauguration, scheduled to take place at Kings Theater in Brooklyn on January 1st, Adams said that he would not hesitate to pull the plug on the event if New York City’s current trajectory continues.

“I don’t need anything fancy. I’m still the mayor!” Adams said. “This is not for me… I don’t need anything at all. All I need to do is move my mattress to Gracie Mansion and sleep on the floor.”

Also on Monday, Adams unveiled a team of deputy mayors, appointing five women to some of the most important behind-the-scenes roles in New York City. Included in those appointments are two of Asian descent, the first time Asians held such high positions in the Big Apple.

