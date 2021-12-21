WATCH: Fauci Calls for Fox News to Fire Host Over “Ambush” Comments

Anthony Fauci is demanding that Fox News fire host Jesse Watters for encouraging conservatives to “ambush” him with a “kill shot” so he “doesn’t see it coming.”

Watters was not referring to actual violence but was rather encouraging his supporters to confront Fauci over the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic if they see him in public.

“The kill shot, with an ambush – deadly ’cause he doesn’t see it coming. This is when you say, ‘Dr. Fauci, you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab, the same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?’ Boom, he is dead! He is dead! He’s done!” Watters told a crowd at a Turning Point USA event over the weekend.

Watters also urged supporters to film their encounter with Fauci, so they could become famous.

When asked about the comments, Fauci called for Watters’ firing.

“That’s horrible. I mean, that just is a reflection of the craziness that goes on in society,” Fauci said, adding that he “should be fired on the spot” but predicted that “whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything to him.”

“The only thing that I have ever done throughout these two years is to encourage people to practice good public-health practices, to get vaccinated, to be careful in public settings, to wear a mask,” Fauci said.

“And for that, you have some guy out there saying that people should be giving me a kill shot to ambush me. I mean, what kind of craziness is there in society these days? That’s awful that he said that. And he’s going to go, very likely, unaccountable.”

Fox News declined to comment on the matter.

