END OF PANDEMIC?: US Army Develops Vaccine That Is Effective Against All Covid Variants

The Covid-19 pandemic may have just met its match.

Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research are expected to announce within weeks that they have successfully developed a vaccine that is effective against Covid-19 and all of its variants, including Omicron, as well as against SARS-origin viruses that have killed millions of people worldwide.

The achievement is the result of nearly two years of work that involved nearly all of Walter Reed’s 2,500 researchers, Defense One reported late Tuesday.

Testing on animals were conducted earlier this year on Walter Reed’s Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle Covid-19 vaccine, or SpFN, with results shown to be positive.

Phase 1 testing on humans wrapped up earlier this month, also with positive results, and is undergoing final review.

The next step will be to see how the vaccine interacts with people who were previously vaccinated or previously infected with Covid-19.

“We need to evaluate it in the real-world setting and try to understand how does the vaccine perform in much larger numbers of individuals who have already been vaccinated with something else initially…or already been sick,” said Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of Walter Reed’s infectious diseases branch.

“We decided to take a look at the long game rather than just only focusing on the original emergence of SARS, and instead understand that viruses mutate, there will be variants that emerge, future viruses that may emerge in terms of new species. Our platform and approach will equip people to be prepared for that.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)