Commemorating Our Rich Past: In Those Days, In These Times

בס”Jerusalem Estates’ Central Road Officially Named by City Municipality

We are happy to announce that we have received official recognition from the city municipality, with the formal naming of the central street in Jerusalem Estates as “רחוב המטבע היהודי”. The committee unanimously agreed to name the street in acknowledgement of its historical importance, as well as the ancient coins which have guided and inspired the project throughout its development. The name is a beautiful way of commemorating these ancient Jewish coins, issued in the times of the Chashmonaim, the Great Revolt, and Bar Kochba.

In a pioneering fusion of history and contemporary design, Jerusalem Estates was designed and built on an historic lot, the Schneller Compound, which has 8 buildings slated for conservation. The inner street, where the Amphora Promenade provides a natural oasis for our residents, traverses the 13 buildings of Jerusalem Estates. Each building bears the name of an ancient coin, such as HaKad, HaDekel, HaRimon, HaKinor, and HaGevia; a uniting theme that pays homage to the unique historical character of the site. This collection of original coins was purchased exclusively for Jerusalem Estates, and is embodied throughout the project, from the exterior to the various luxurious touches inside the buildings, notably in the lobbies. Today, the formal appellation of the inner street completes the milieu in a uniquely commemorative luxury project which merges past and present with awe-inspiring design and architecture. How fitting for these days of thanksgiving for the Chanukah miracle – in those days, in these times.