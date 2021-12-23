GOP to Manchin: Come Join Us

As left-wing Democrats direct their venomous anger at Senator Joe Manchin over his unwillingness to support President Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ spending bonanza, a growing number of Republicans are encouraging the West Virginia Democrat to permanently join them.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that he thought it would be a “great idea” for Manchin to switch his party registration, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew – who himself switched from the Democrat Party to the Republican Party in 2020 – has publicly assured Manchin that he would be well received in the GOP.

“I am not sure whether Senator Manchin will switch parties, but I have no doubt the Republican Party will welcome him with open arms, as they did with me,” Van Drew said in a statement. “Personally, I hope Senator Manchin does make the switch, and speaking from experience, I can say it was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Other Republicans who have joined in calling on Manchin to become a Republican include Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Tom Cotton, and Senator Jon Cornyn, the latter of whom sent Manchin a note saying, “Joe, if they don’t want you, we do.”

Despite Republican gestures towards Manchin, there has been no sign from the Democrat that he is even considering a party switch, with a source close to the senator telling Fox News, “In the 10 years I’ve known him, he’s never once discussed switching parties with me.”

