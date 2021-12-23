Bill Gates: ‘The Worst Part of the Pandemic’ Hasn’t Hit Yet

Billionaire Microsoft founder and vaccine warrior Bill Gates said that the Omicron variant could be inviting in “the worst part” of the pandemic, and said that he is canceling his holiday plans.

“Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans.”

Gates explained that he believes Omicron could usher in the worst part of the pandemic because of how easily transmissible it is. Because it spreads quickly, Gates and some medical experts say that, despite the strain apparently causing milder illnesses, the vast number of people becoming infected could still overwhelm hospitals.

Some estimates suggest Omicron is 70x more contagious than the Delta variant.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)