CRUZ MODE: Ted Cruz Hints at 2024 White House Bid

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the runner-up to Donald Trump in 2016 Republican presidential primaries, told a reporter that he is very strongly considering another bid for the White House in 2024, noting that history is on his side.

“I ran in 2016, it was the most fun I ever had in my life,” Cruz told The Truth Gazzette. “We had a very crowded field. We had 17 candidates in the race — a very strong field. And I ended up placing second”

“There’s a reason historically that the runner-up is almost always the next nominee, and that’s been true going back to [Richard] Nixon, or [Ronald] Reagan or [John] McCain or [Mitt] Romney that has played out repeatedly,” Mr. Cruz said, citing the $92 million he raised for his campaign. “You come in with just an enormous base of support.”

Cruz’s willingness to run again in 2024 could very well put him on a collision course with Donald Trump, who has done all but officially announce his intention to run again for the presidency.

The two tangled in 2016, when Trump poked fun at Cruz’s wife and suggested that his father was involved in the assassination of JFK.

Cruz responded by calling Trump a “pathological liar,” “serial philanderer,” and “utterly amoral.”

