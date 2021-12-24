Maintenance Worker Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Jewish Man in Argentina

Police in Buenos Aires, Argentina have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Shaul Hilu, a Jewish man found murdered in his apartment.

Fernando Gabriel Celestino, 30, was taken in by police on suspicion of murdering the 78-year-old Hilu. Celestino worked as a maintenance crewmember in the building where Hilu was murdered.

The murdered Jewish man had been found bound in his apartment’s bathroom, with an investigation determining that he died of suffocation.

Police were at first confounded by the fact that Hilu’s apartment had been completely ransacked as if a robbery had occurred, yet there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

With the arrest of Celestino, police now believe that Hilu had allowed his murderer into his home, having known him as a maintenance worker.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)