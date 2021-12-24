ALWAYS THE VICTIM: VP Harris Blames Her Disastrous Ratings on Being a Black Female

Vice President Kamala Harris, fed up with the negative coverage she’s been receiving in the media, has found the reason for her media ails: she’s not a white man.

The New York Times reported that Harris has been complaining to her allies that her coverage in the media would be better if she was like any of her vice-presidential predecessors – white and male.

Harris has also confided with close friends that she is having extreme difficulty in dealing with certain high-profile issues the White House has given her to tackle, such as voting rights and the root causes of migration.

The Times noted that Harris is suffering from historically low approval ratings and that a mass exodus from the vice president’s office has been ongoing and only appears to be getting worse.

The Times also reports that Harris has been reaching out to Hillary Clinton and other prominent figures for advice on her political future.

Reaching out to Clinton would make sense, as Hillary has on numerous occasions blamed her 2016 presidential election loss on sexism and misogyny, rather than her inability to connect with Americans and convince them of her abilities.

Rep. Karen Bass, a black congresswoman from California, told the Times that Harris’ inability to gain positive media coverage goes beyond her gender.

“I know, and we all knew, that she would have a difficult time because anytime you’re a ‘first’ you do,” Bass said. “And to be the first woman vice president, to be the first Black, Asian woman, that’s a triple. So we knew it was going to be rough, but it has been relentless, and I think extremely unfair.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)