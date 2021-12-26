THIRSTY FOR BLOOD: Iran Threatens to Attack Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Facility [VIDEO]

Iran has threatened attacks on Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility, Yerushalayim, Tel Aviv, and Haifa in a series of tweets from an account run by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The account, which tweets only in Arabic, sent a video showing explosions targeting an apparent mockup of the Dimona nuclear complex, captioned with, “Then on the day, we will deal you the fiercest blow. We will surely inflict punishment,” along with the hashtag #Dimona, the Jerusalem Post reported.

In an earlier tweet, the IRGC said, “In the event of foolishness on the part of the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran is no longer ready to destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa, but to liberate holy Quds. If the security of the holy land of Iran is compromised, no one will taste the moment of security, whether those who are at 1,000 km or at 10,000 km.”

In a late November interview, the spokesman for Iran’s military called for the total destruction of Israel.

“We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, even one millimeter. We want to destroy Zionism in the world,” the spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, told the Iranian Student News Agency.

The IRGC has been listed by the US as a foreign terrorist organization since 2019, and the US State Department has for years said that the Islamic country is the world’s worst state-sponsor of terrorism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)