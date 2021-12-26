CLOSED: Jewish Girls School in Florida Shutters Due to Covid Outbreak

A frum school in Florida has announced its temporary closure due to a Covid-19 outbreak that has sickened many students and staff members.

Sha’arei Bina Torah Academy For Girls in Hollywood, Florida sent a letter to parents informing them of the extensive outbreak and announcing that the school will be going virutal for this week.

The closure comes as numerous Jewish communities across the United States contend with severe Covid and flu outbreaks in their ranks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)