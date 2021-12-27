AMBITIOUS: Torah U’Mesorah Raising $25 Million to Assist in Raising Teacher Salaries

At the Torah U’Mesorah President’s Conference on motzei shabbos, a stunning and ambitious initiative was announced: an effort to raise $25 million to assist in raising the salaries of female teachers in frum schools across the United States.
A Torah U’Mesorah representative who spoke to YWN said the goal is to provide an initial monetary stimulus to schools across the country, providing incentive to them to pay their female teachers more, with the ultimate goal of raising the average teacher salary by $10,000-$14,000 over the next few years.
The strategy as described by Torah U’Mesorah is to have schools agree to raise their teacher salaries incrementally, with Torah U’Mesorah providing funds to help cover part of the raise. The hope is that, eventually, the higher salaries will remain permanent – even after the $25 million fund runs out.
More than $12 million has been raised for this initiative thus far, with more donors expected to chip in over the next few weeks and months.
hope so
Didn’t someone very famous in the Frum community just die? Where’s the article?
HIGH time! Enough with just supporting rebbeim and kollel yungerleit. Took a SEVERE shortage of teachers to wake up. Otherwise, noone would blink an eye.
Address the root of the problem, not the symptoms!
Whats the plan? 25 million will not do anything meaningful once divided out over people involved and time? And hoping that the school will raise salaries as is stated means raising tuition. I love that we are discussing and trying but would love to understand the comprehensive long term plan?
@questiontime if you heard the story isnt that enough? do you want a disgraceful story to be spread even more?
Use the money for endowments that will continue to cover salaries! Also, TU should make this a permanent fund and encourage people to contribute regularly to chinuch habonos. This way, the money doesn’t pass through a business and there is accountability as to where the money goes.
@J92 Yes. What part of the story isn’t “Yeshiva World News”?
Your tuition just went up.