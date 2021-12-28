Is De Blasio Running for Governor? It Sure Sounds Like It

Outgoing NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is hinting that we might not be done with him just yet. The Blazz, often derided as the least competent big-city mayor in the country, said that we’ll be hearing about his future plans quite soon.

In an interview on MSNBC on Monday morning, Hizzoner said that he’ll have “a lot more to say” about a potential run for governor “very, very, very soon.”

De Blasio told the “Morning Joe” hosts of “the vision I’ve put forward for this state” and said that if he’d push for progressive “working people first” policies if he were to become governor.

The mayor said that he has no announcement to make just yet.

“I’ve got one more week, and I’m going to focus obviously on fighting COVID,” de Blasio said.

“I’m going to finish that fight, and then there’s a new fight up ahead to change this state, and I’ll have a lot more to say very, very, very soon.”

If he does jump into the gubernatorial race, de Blasio would face off against sitting Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)