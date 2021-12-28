OUT OF CONTROL: New York Sets Staggering New Record with 50,000 Covid Cases in One Day

New York is shattering Covid-19 infection records as the Omicron variant continues its sweep of the city, with just under 50,000 new infection confirmed on December 24th alone.

NYC has set records for Covid-19 infections nearly every day of the past week. During the week prior, there were fewer than 13,000 infections being reported each day.

With the latest numbers, New York has now recorded over 3,000,000 infections in the state since March 2020.

With so many people becoming sick, thousands of flights have been canceled in the last week alone, prompting airline officials to ask the CDC to reform their Covid-19 guidelines for the fully vaccinated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)