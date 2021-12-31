HATE: Swastikas Found Etched Into Montreal Skating Rink

Several massive swastikas were carved into the ice at a community ice skating rink in Montreal, prompting an outcry from the Jewish community, Arutz Sheva reports.

A member of the Jewish community in the Canadian city noticed the swastikas while at the rink and reported it to B’nai Brith.

B’nai Brith reviewed video footage from the rink which confirmed that swastikas were indeed etched into the ice and reported it to police.

“It is alarming to see the skating rink, such a basic symbol of Canadian identity and winter fun which attracts children and families, being defiled by symbols of hatred,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “This repulsive act of antisemitism should be condemned by all, and we hope that the perpetrators are identified and held to account.”

Statistics Canada says that their records show that Jews are by far the most targeted religious minority in the country, an an audit from B’nai Brith found that antisemitic hate crimes in Canada have risen by 18% since 2019.

