CRISIS: Multiple Schools and Yeshivas Closed Due to Covid, Flu; Others Searching for Substitutes

Nearly a dozen frum girls schools and yeshivas across the US have temporarily shuttered their doors as Covid-19 and influenza cases sweep through the school student and teacher body.

Bais Yaakov of Miami and Yeshiva Toras Emes of Miami have closed their doors due to massive numbers of infections, and Yeshiva Ohr Eliyahu in Los Angeles has moved to virtual instruction as well.

Schools in Brooklyn, suffering from a severe shortage of teachers and substitutes due to illnesses, have reached out to parents requesting that they substitute for several days.

The same phenomenon has been taking place in Lakewood, where numerous schools are searching high and low for people to temporarily replace their teachers and rebbeim who are out sick, and some daycares are experiencing staff shortages as well because of the Covid-19 and influenza viruses that have been spreading like wildfire.

