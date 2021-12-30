HUGE NEWS: NYC Mayor-Elect Adams Stands Up for Yeshiva Education [VIDEO]

Mayor-elect Eric Adams was asked at a press conference on Wednesday whether he would bend to demands made by certain individuals that yeshivos must increase the teaching of secular studies subjects to their students, in accordance with New York state law.

“I visited several yeshivas during the [mayoral] campaign, and what I do know is that those who are there – who are teaching the students – the literature that I looked at is supportive of a well-rounded, quality education,” Adams said.

“The small number of yeshivas that we were having problems in should not be the message for the large number of yeshivas that are doing the right thing,” he continued.

“I am going to give support through my Chancellor and my office to give support to all our educational facilities. I’m not going to get caught up in a dialogue of charter schools, public schools, yeshivas – everyone will receive the support they need to develop the full potential of our children.”

“And then we need to really look at the methods that we’re using,” Adams added. “Some of the books that I saw in the yeshivos, maybe they were not Shakespeare, but they were still scholarly work… Everyone is looking at culturally sensitive education, that [has to] include yeshivas.”

