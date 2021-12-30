STUNNING: CDC Director Admits Covid Guidance Based on How People Will React [VIDEO]

Does the Covid-19 virus care how people behave? The CDC’s latest guidance on isolation and quarantine periods act like it does.

In an appearance on CNN, CDC Director Rachelle Walensky said that her agency reduced the recommended quarantine time for those infected with Covid in part due to human behavior.

“It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” Walensky told fill-in host Kaitlin Collins.

“And so we really want to make sure that we had guidance in this moment — where we were going to have a lot of disease — that could be adhered to, that people were willing to adhere to and that spoke specifically to when people were maximally infectious.”

President Biden’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, made similar comments last week, saying they didn’t “want so many people out” as Omicron cases surge dramatically across the United States.

Walensky found herself on the receiving end of ire from both liberals and conservatives following her interview on CNN, with liberals saying she is acting reckless and trying to appease corporations who are short on staff, while conservatives pointed out that when Trump made the same argument last year he was accused of prioritizing profits over people.

