INCREDIBLE HEROISM: Cops Save Downed Pilot Second Before Train Smashes His Plane to Pieces [SEE THE DRAMATIC FOOTAGE]

A lucky man has a group of police officers to thank after they dragged him from his crash-landed plane just second before a train blasted the aircraft to pieces.

The unbelievable incident occurred on Sunday, when a Cessna 172 light aircraft made a crash landing on railroad tracks shortly after takeoff from Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, California.

Body camera footage shows two police officers dragging the bloodied pilot from his downed plane just moments before a train came hurtling through, utterly decimating the remnants of the aircraft in the collision.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft and was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)